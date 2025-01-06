Impact Ministries
Donate to
Impact Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Impact Ministries
Shop to support
Impact Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Impact Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Impact International School of Ministry
Helps individuals build and develop skills for success in ministry or business.
CyberChurch
Dr. Jim's weekly online teaching sessions, including access to past series.
Impact Groups
Small groups to connect with others.
Ultimate Impact
Program focused on making a significant difference.
About
Impact Ministries
Founded in
2024
EIN
923091025
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
956 MAPLE STREET WHEATLAND, Wyoming 82201-2900 United States
Website
impactwy.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Impact Ministries, founded in 2024 in Wheatland, WY, is dedicated to evangelizing, discipling, worshipping God, and showing compassion. They aim to share the good news of God's Kingdom within their community.
Mission
Impact Ministries is committed to being a church that exists primarily outside its walls for the purpose of evangelizing the lost, discipling believers, worshiping God, and showing love and compassion to all people.
Looking for other organizations in
Wyoming, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: