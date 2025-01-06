About

Impact Ministries, founded in 2024 in Wheatland, WY, is dedicated to evangelizing, discipling, worshipping God, and showing compassion. They aim to share the good news of God's Kingdom within their community.

Mission

Impact Ministries is committed to being a church that exists primarily outside its walls for the purpose of evangelizing the lost, discipling believers, worshiping God, and showing love and compassion to all people.