Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Seeker-Friendly Anglican Life
Creating welcoming and accessible environments for those exploring the Anglican faith.
Distinct & Supportive Ministries
Developing specialized ministries that cater to diverse needs within the community.
Community-Reflecting Ministries
Building ministries that are responsive to and representative of the local community.
About
Incorporated Synod Of The Diocese Of Toronto
Founded in
1953
EIN
986001157
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
TORONTO M5C 1L8 CANADA, Unknown 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.toronto.anglican.ca
Phone
(416)-363-6021
Email address
About
Mission
We are a community committed to proclaiming and embodying Jesus Christ through compassionate service, intelligent faith, and Godly worship. We build healthy, missional communities that engage faithfully with the world and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
