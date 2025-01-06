Independent Arts & Media
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fiscal Sponsorship
Offers 501(c)(3) status to independent artists and media producers, allowing access to grants and charitable donations.
Dandelion Arts Finance Training Program
An 8-month program demystifying finance for Bay Area artists, reframing labor and worth, and building tools for equitable futures.
About
Independent Arts & Media
Founded in
2001
EIN
943355076
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 420442 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94142-0442 United States
Website
www.artsandmedia.net
Phone
(415)-738-4975
Email address
-
About
Independent Arts & Media, founded in 2001, stewards and empowers independent art and media projects. Through fiscal sponsorship and professional development, they support artists, journalists, and media producers, fostering community, civic participation, and free expression.
Mission
Their mission is to steward and empower independent art and media projects that foster community and civic participation. They support people, projects and organizations that expand civic dialogue by increasing access to independent voices.
