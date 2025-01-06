powered by 
Independent Arts & Media

Steward and empower independent art and media projects.
Events of 

Independent Arts & Media

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Independent Arts & Media
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Independent Arts & Media
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Independent Arts & Media
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Independent Arts & Media

Independent Arts & Media
Tote bag

Hoodie

Mug

Independent Arts & Media

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Fiscal Sponsorship

Offers 501(c)(3) status to independent artists and media producers, allowing access to grants and charitable donations.

Dandelion Arts Finance Training Program

An 8-month program demystifying finance for Bay Area artists, reframing labor and worth, and building tools for equitable futures.

About

Independent Arts & Media

Founded in

2001

EIN

943355076

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture

Address

PO BOX 420442 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94142-0442 United States

Website

www.artsandmedia.net

Phone

(415)-738-4975

Email address

-

Independent Arts & Media
About

Independent Arts & Media, founded in 2001, stewards and empowers independent art and media projects. Through fiscal sponsorship and professional development, they support artists, journalists, and media producers, fostering community, civic participation, and free expression.

Mission

Their mission is to steward and empower independent art and media projects that foster community and civic participation. They support people, projects and organizations that expand civic dialogue by increasing access to independent voices.

Independent Arts & Media

