Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Education and Advocacy
Promotes community education, advocates for fair practices, and influences healthcare-related legislation in the Inland Empire.
Founded in
1998
EIN
954651435
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1900 W REDLANDS BLVD UNIT 11088 SN BERNRDNO, California 92423-2445 United States
Website
ieahu.net
Phone
(866)-922-8387
Email address
About
The Inland Empire Association of Health Underwriters (IEAHU) promotes and supports health insurance professionals, educates the public, and influences legislation for quality healthcare. Founded in 1990, they are dedicated to serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
Mission
CAHIP-IE promotes, supports, and encourages health insurance professionals, educates the public, and influences legislation for quality health care.
