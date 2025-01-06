Inland Federal Credit Union
Donate to
Inland Federal Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Inland Federal Credit Union
Shop to support
Inland Federal Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Inland Federal Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Checking and Savings Accounts
Manage your money with convenient checking and savings account options.
Online and Mobile Banking
Access your accounts anytime, anywhere with online and mobile banking.
Loans
Get the funds you need with auto, personal, and home loan options.
Credit Cards
Enjoy purchasing power and rewards with Inland Federal Credit Union credit cards.
About
Inland Federal Credit Union
Founded in
0
EIN
952146752
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
8811 GROSSMONT BLVD LA MESA, California 91942-9026 United States
Website
www.inlandfederal.org
Phone
(619)-444-5656
Email address
-
About
Inland Federal Credit Union, serving the Catholic Community in San Diego since the early 1950s, is dedicated to providing personalized and competitive financial solutions.
Mission
INLAND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION serves the La Mesa community by providing accessible financial services, helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals with care and trust.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: