The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
International Robotics Exams (IRE)
Provides students worldwide with an assessment of their robotics knowledge, practical skills, and problem-solving abilities.
About
Innovatesteam Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
934308616
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support - Stem Education Programs
Address
377 TOPEKA IRVINE, California 92604-2550 United States
Website
innovatesteamfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Innovate STEAM Foundation, founded in 2023, is committed to democratizing access to STEAM education. Based in Irvine, CA, they offer programs like drone workshops, ROV sessions, RC car activities, and hiking.
Mission
The Innovate STEAM Foundation is committed to breaking down barriers and providing resources for STEAM education.
