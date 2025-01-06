Insight Buddhist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Dhamma Talk
Offering Dharma talks to share Buddhist teachings and insights with the community.
Pali Class
Providing Pali language classes to facilitate the study of original Buddhist texts.
Offering to Sangha & Uposatha Observance
Conducting ceremonies to support the monastic community and observe Uposatha days.
About
Insight Buddhist Church
Founded in
2024
EIN
923927723
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
3922 W 5TH ST SANTA ANA, California 92703-3214 United States
Website
insightbuddhist.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
Insight Buddhist Church offers a welcoming space in Santa Ana for individuals to explore and practice Buddhist teachings, fostering connection and personal growth within the community.
