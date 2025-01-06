Institute For Applied Ecology
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ecological Education Program
Offers ecological education opportunities for K-12 students, teachers, and community members through programs, workshops, and volunteering.
Founded in
2001
EIN
931283716
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
4950 SW HOUT ST CORVALLIS, Oregon 97333-9598 United States
Website
appliedeco.org
Phone
(541)-753-3099
Email address
The Institute for Applied Ecology, founded in 1999, conserves native species and habitats through restoration, research, and education. They work to connect people with nature and restore ecosystems through various programs. Based in Corvallis, OR, and Santa Fe, NM, they engage in habitat restoration, ecological education, and native plant material projects.
Mission
The Institute for Applied Ecology fosters ecological knowledge and practices in Corvallis, Oregon, working toward a healthier environment for the community and beyond.
City
State
