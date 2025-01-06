About

The Institute for Applied Ecology, founded in 1999, conserves native species and habitats through restoration, research, and education. They work to connect people with nature and restore ecosystems through various programs. Based in Corvallis, OR, and Santa Fe, NM, they engage in habitat restoration, ecological education, and native plant material projects.

Mission

The Institute for Applied Ecology fosters ecological knowledge and practices in Corvallis, Oregon, working toward a healthier environment for the community and beyond.