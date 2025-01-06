Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Share Literacy Program
Offers educational resources for children, parents, and teachers based on Hoopoe Books, promoting tolerance and cultural appreciation.
The Human Journey
Presents background information on human evolution, culture, and society, drawing from anthropology, neurobiology, psychology, and other fields.
ISHK CE@Home
Provides continuing education for psychologists and mental health professionals, offering opportunities for professional development and CE credits.
About
Institute For The Study Of Human Knowledge
Founded in
1970
EIN
941705600
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1702 MERIDIAN AVE STE L SAN JOSE, California 95125-5586 United States
Website
ishk.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Institute for the Study of Human Knowledge (ISHK), founded in 1970, promotes cross-cultural understanding and shares research on human nature. It offers programs like Hoopoe Books with teaching stories for children, and The Human Journey website, exploring who we are and our past. ISHK aims to help humanity unite and advance its potential.
Mission
ISHK is dedicated to cross-cultural understanding and bringing research on human nature to the public.
{Similar 1}
