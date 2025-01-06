Institute Of Heartmath
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health Professional Program
Offers certification for health professionals to integrate HeartMath techniques into their practice.
Become a Coach
Provides training to become a certified HeartMath coach.
Become a Group Trainer
Offers certification to become a HeartMath group trainer.
Become a Team Trainer
Provides certification to become a HeartMath team trainer.
About
Institute Of Heartmath
Founded in
1992
EIN
954023617
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 1463 BOULDER CREEK, California 95006-1463 United States
Website
www.heartmath.org
Phone
(800)-711-6221
Email address
-
About
HeartMath Institute, est. 1991, researches the heart-brain connection, offering tools to reduce stress and enhance well-being. Their mission: awaken the heart of humanity through scientifically validated techniques for self-regulation and emotional balance.
Mission
Heartmath Institute researches heart intelligence, providing training and tools to establish heart-based living globally that promotes coherence and resilience.
