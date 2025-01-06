Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
Donate to
Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
Shop to support
Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
IMS Lecture Program
Funds prominent statisticians to lecture in developing countries, benefiting researchers and graduate students.
IMS Childcare Initiative
Supports IMS members with childcare responsibilities to participate in the IMS Annual Meetings.
About
Institute Of Mathematical Statistics
Founded in
1949
EIN
941317787
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
9760 SMITH RD WAITE HILL, Ohio 44094-9638 United States
Website
imstat.org
Phone
(216)-295-2340
Email address
About
The Institute of Mathematical Statistics (IMS), founded in 1949, is an international professional society dedicated to the development, dissemination, and application of statistics and probability. It fosters advancements through publications, meetings, and community engagement.
Mission
The Institute of Mathematical Statistics is devoted to the development and dissemination of statistical and probability theory and its applications.
Looking for other organizations in
Ohio, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: