The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Church Planting & Indigenous Leadership Development
Focuses on establishing churches and fostering leadership within indigenous communities in Alaska, Western Canada, and Siberia.
Founded in
1959
EIN
926004561
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
31000 SE KELSO RD BORING, Oregon 97009-6024 United States
Website
interactministries.org
Phone
(503)-668-55714039465567
Email address
About
InterAct Ministries, founded in 1959, makes disciples among the least-reached in Alaska, western Canada, and Siberia. With over 70 years of service, they focus on deep discipleship, serving heart by heart, and community by community. They work with indigenous, immigrant, and unreached people.
Mission
INTERACT MINISTRIES INC serves the Boring, Oregon community by supporting ministry efforts and fostering connection, making a positive impact from their base on SE Kelso Road.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: