About

InterAct Ministries, founded in 1959, makes disciples among the least-reached in Alaska, western Canada, and Siberia. With over 70 years of service, they focus on deep discipleship, serving heart by heart, and community by community. They work with indigenous, immigrant, and unreached people.

Mission

INTERACT MINISTRIES INC serves the Boring, Oregon community by supporting ministry efforts and fostering connection, making a positive impact from their base on SE Kelso Road.