Support 

International Association Of Lions Club

 — 
Support Healy neighbors through community service.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

International Association Of Lions Club

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
International Association Of Lions Club
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
International Association Of Lions Club
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
International Association Of Lions Club
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

International Association Of Lions Club

100% of your purchase supports 
International Association Of Lions Club
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
International Association Of Lions Club

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Vision

Providing eye care and preventing blindness.

Hunger

Addressing food security needs in communities.

Diabetes

Raising awareness and combating diabetes.

Childhood Cancer

Supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer.

About

International Association Of Lions Club

Founded in

1940

EIN

943177437

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(4)

Category/Type

Service Clubs

Address

PO BOX 344 HEALY, Alaska 99743-0344 United States

Website

www.healyvalleylionsclub.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected];[email protected];[email protected]

Socials
International Association Of Lions Club
About

Lions Clubs International empowers volunteers to serve communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote understanding. Known for sight conservation, they also support diabetes awareness, hunger relief, and environmental issues. Their foundation supports charitable efforts, youth exchange, and disaster relief. They've played a major role in eradicating river blindness and providing eye care, building schools and offering disaster relief worldwide.

Mission

The INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LIONS CLUB in Healy, Alaska, brings local residents together to serve and uplift their community with compassion and dedication.

Looking for other organizations in 

Alaska, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
International Association Of Lions Club

Decorative

