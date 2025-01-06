International Association Of Lions Club
International Association Of Lions Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
International Association Of Lions Club
International Association Of Lions Club
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Vision
Providing eye care and preventing blindness.
Hunger
Addressing food security needs in communities.
Diabetes
Raising awareness and combating diabetes.
Childhood Cancer
Supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer.
International Association Of Lions Club
1940
EIN 943177437
501(c)(4)
Service Clubs
PO BOX 344 HEALY, Alaska 99743-0344 United States
www.healyvalleylionsclub.org
Lions Clubs International empowers volunteers to serve communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote understanding. Known for sight conservation, they also support diabetes awareness, hunger relief, and environmental issues. Their foundation supports charitable efforts, youth exchange, and disaster relief. They've played a major role in eradicating river blindness and providing eye care, building schools and offering disaster relief worldwide.
The INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LIONS CLUB in Healy, Alaska, brings local residents together to serve and uplift their community with compassion and dedication.
