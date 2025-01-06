About

Lions Clubs International empowers volunteers to serve communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote understanding. Known for sight conservation, they also support diabetes awareness, hunger relief, and environmental issues. Their foundation supports charitable efforts, youth exchange, and disaster relief. They've played a major role in eradicating river blindness and providing eye care, building schools and offering disaster relief worldwide.

Mission

The INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LIONS CLUB in Healy, Alaska, brings local residents together to serve and uplift their community with compassion and dedication.