Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grants and Scholarships
Provides grants and scholarships to college students for international programs through SAI Programs.
Special Projects Funding
Funds special projects related to international education.
About
International Education Foundation
Founded in
2000
EIN
954768659
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
2.3.6. Study Abroad Programs
Address
505 PARQUET ST SEBASTOPOL, California 95472-4376 United States
Website
www.internationalef.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The International Education Foundation, founded in 2000, based in Sebastopol, CA, promotes international education and scientific research mobility. It provides study abroad programs in the US for international students, partnering with universities to offer high-quality opportunities.
Mission
IEF provides high quality study abroad and research opportunities through a global network of top-tier universities.
