Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Language Learning Programs
Offers various language classes and learning groups in languages like Spanish, French, and English.
Cultural Events and Workshops
Provides cultural workshops, film series, concerts, and international culture nights to promote intercultural understanding.
About
International House Davis
Founded in
1982
EIN
942822342
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
10 COLLEGE PARK DAVIS, California 95616-3607 United States
Website
internationalhousedavis.org
Phone
(530)-753-5007
Email address
-
About
International House Davis, founded in 1982, is a cultural center connecting people and perspectives within a global framework. They nurture the exchange of arts, culture, and ideas to build a vibrant, inclusive community through diverse programs, classes and services.
Mission
I-House is an international culture center dedicated to nurturing the exchange of arts, culture and ideas to build a culturally vibrant, globally connected and inclusive community.
