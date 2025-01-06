International Human Learning Resources Network
International Human Learning Resources Network
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Satir Model Training & Workshops
Offers training and workshops based on the Virginia Satir Model, fostering healthy relationships and personal growth through experiential learning and community support.
About
International Human Learning Resources Network
Founded in
1982
EIN
942597498
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
4119 INGLEWOOD BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90066-5274 United States
Website
www.ihlrn.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
IHLRN, founded in 1969 by Virginia Satir, focuses on humanistic psychology and family therapy. The organization provides a welcoming community for learning and exploring human potential.
Mission
INTERNATIONAL HUMAN LEARNING RESOURCES NETWORK connects and empowers individuals in Los Angeles and beyond by providing resources that foster human learning and growth.
What $2,100 could fund instead: