The default option for most members.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
International Medical Corps
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Response & Preparedness
Providing rapid assistance in disasters, even in remote areas, ensuring effective and timely help.
Health Services Support
Equipping healthcare professionals and providing essential support to deliver life-saving services.
Family & Community Health
Strengthening families and communities to achieve better health and well-being for all ages.
Women's & Children's Health
Prioritizing the health of women and children as essential for thriving families and communities.
International Medical Corps
Founded in
1984
EIN
953949646
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
12400 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 1500 LOS ANGELES, California 90025-1030 United States
Website
internationalmedicalcorps.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
International Medical Corps, est. 1984, provides emergency medical relief and training to those affected by conflict, disaster, and disease in over 85 countries. They empower communities to move from relief to self-reliance, training local health workers and delivering essential services. Every $1 donated unlocks $30 in aid, reaching nearly 16.5 million people in 2023 alone.
Mission
International Medical Corps' mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide.
