About

Founded in 1978, the International School of Los Angeles (LILA) develops bilingual, open-minded critical thinkers prepared to thrive in a diverse world. LILA offers a preschool through 12th grade curriculum culminating in the French baccalauréat or the International Baccalaureate® Diploma Programme.

Mission

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOS ANGELES LYCEE INTERNATIONAL DE LOS ANGELES offers quality international education in Burbank, nurturing students in a diverse and welcoming environment.