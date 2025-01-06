International School Of Los Angeles Lycee International De Los Angeles
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
French Baccalaureate
A rigorous pre-university course for high school students that cultivates bilingualism, critical thinking, and civic engagement.
International Baccalaureate® (IB) Diploma Programme
An international English-language curriculum promoting independent research, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world application.
International School Program
A college prep program emphasizing analytical skills, critical thinking, and a comprehensive global perspective, with instruction primarily in English.
About
International School Of Los Angeles Lycee International De Los Angeles
Founded in
1979
EIN
953363496
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
1105 W RIVERSIDE DR BURBANK, California 91506-3214 United States
Website
internationalschool.la
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1978, the International School of Los Angeles (LILA) develops bilingual, open-minded critical thinkers prepared to thrive in a diverse world. LILA offers a preschool through 12th grade curriculum culminating in the French baccalauréat or the International Baccalaureate® Diploma Programme.
Mission
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOS ANGELES LYCEE INTERNATIONAL DE LOS ANGELES offers quality international education in Burbank, nurturing students in a diverse and welcoming environment.
{Similar 1}
