International Society For Isaac
Donate to
International Society For Isaac
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
International Society For Isaac
Shop to support
International Society For Isaac
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
International Society For Isaac
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Information Sharing & Publications
Provides information on AAC services, policies, and activities through publications and their website.
Biennial Conferences
Organizes conferences to share breakthroughs, scientific papers, AAC device demonstrations, and user experiences.
BUILD Project
Develops connections among organizations sharing ISAAC's vision and supporting human rights issues.
LEAD Project
Creates leadership-training programs for AAC users to advocate for their rights.
About
International Society For Isaac
Founded in
1996
EIN
980086227
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
TORONTO ON M3J SN2 CANADA, Unknown 00000-0000 United States
Website
isaac-online.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC) aims to improve the lives of children and adults who use AAC. ISAAC envisions a world where AAC is recognized, valued, and used to ensure the best possible communication for people with complex communication needs.
Mission
ISAAC's mission is to promote the best possible communication for people with complex communication needs. Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) helps millions worldwide who cannot rely on their natural speech to communicate.
Looking for other organizations in
Unknown, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: