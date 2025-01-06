International Society For Isaac

About

The International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC) aims to improve the lives of children and adults who use AAC. ISAAC envisions a world where AAC is recognized, valued, and used to ensure the best possible communication for people with complex communication needs.

Mission

ISAAC's mission is to promote the best possible communication for people with complex communication needs. Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) helps millions worldwide who cannot rely on their natural speech to communicate.