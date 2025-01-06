International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Promoting Folk Harp

Dedicated to fostering the playing and enjoyment of the folk harp for everyone.

‍

Education & Creation

Focuses on education, creation, and development in the art of building folk harps.

‍

Professional Awareness

Works to increase awareness of professional folk harpers and their contributions.

‍

Public Awareness

Aims to increase public awareness of the music and joys associated with the folk harp.

‍