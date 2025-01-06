powered by 
Support 

International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

 — 
Promote playing and enjoyment of the folk harp
Events of 

International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

100% of your purchase supports 
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Promoting Folk Harp

Dedicated to fostering the playing and enjoyment of the folk harp for everyone.

Education & Creation

Focuses on education, creation, and development in the art of building folk harps.

Professional Awareness

Works to increase awareness of professional folk harpers and their contributions.

Public Awareness

Aims to increase public awareness of the music and joys associated with the folk harp.

About

International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen

Founded in

1986

EIN

954000823

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Music Nonprofits

Address

4718 E MAYCHELLE DRIVE ANAHEIM, California 92807-0000 United States

Website

folkharpsociety.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
About

The International Society of Folk Harpers and Craftsmen, founded in 1986, promotes the enjoyment and playing of the folk harp. Originally started in 1980 from the Folk Harp Journal readership, it became a non-profit in 1985. The society provides a focus for folk harp activities worldwide. Their mission includes promoting education, creation and development in folk harp building, and increasing awareness of professional folk harpers.

Mission

The International Society of Folk Harpers and Craftsmen promotes playing and enjoyment of the folk harp by all, promoting education, creation and development in the building of the folk harp and increasing awareness of professional folk harpers.

