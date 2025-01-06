International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Promoting Folk Harp
Dedicated to fostering the playing and enjoyment of the folk harp for everyone.
Education & Creation
Focuses on education, creation, and development in the art of building folk harps.
Professional Awareness
Works to increase awareness of professional folk harpers and their contributions.
Public Awareness
Aims to increase public awareness of the music and joys associated with the folk harp.
About
International Society Of Folk Harpers And Craftsmen
Founded in
1986
EIN
954000823
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Music Nonprofits
Address
4718 E MAYCHELLE DRIVE ANAHEIM, California 92807-0000 United States
Website
folkharpsociety.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The International Society of Folk Harpers and Craftsmen, founded in 1986, promotes the enjoyment and playing of the folk harp. Originally started in 1980 from the Folk Harp Journal readership, it became a non-profit in 1985. The society provides a focus for folk harp activities worldwide. Their mission includes promoting education, creation and development in folk harp building, and increasing awareness of professional folk harpers.
Mission
The International Society of Folk Harpers and Craftsmen promotes playing and enjoyment of the folk harp by all, promoting education, creation and development in the building of the folk harp and increasing awareness of professional folk harpers.
