The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Scientific Meeting
ISPP holds an annual interdisciplinary meeting for scholars, psychologists, political scientists, and others to explore the relationships between political and psychological processes.
Founded in
1979
EIN
953325946
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
4 FALL BROOKE RD NEWARK, Delaware 19711-3794 United States
Website
ispp.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The International Society of Political Psychology (ISPP), est. 1978, is a global org dedicated to interdisciplinary research on the connections between political and psychological processes. Its members are experts from psychology, political science, and more, across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. ISPP promotes global understanding of political psychology.
Mission
ISPP is a global organization dedicated to fostering interdisciplinary research on the intricate connections between political and psychological processes. Its diverse membership encompasses experts from various fields.
