About

The International Society of Political Psychology (ISPP), est. 1978, is a global org dedicated to interdisciplinary research on the connections between political and psychological processes. Its members are experts from psychology, political science, and more, across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. ISPP promotes global understanding of political psychology.

Mission

