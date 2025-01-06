powered by 
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

 — 
Interconnecting forests, science, and people.
Events of 

International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

100% of your purchase supports 
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

AI for Forest Science

Exploring the use of artificial intelligence in forest science research and applications.

Health, Safety and Social Dimensions of Forest Restoration Operations

Focusing on the well-being of workers and communities involved in forest restoration.

Forest Living Labs for Sustainable Climate Adaptation (FORLIVS)

Using living labs to develop and implement climate adaptation strategies for forests.

Scaling-Up Science-based Forest Sector Innovation

Promoting the adoption of scientific innovations in the forest sector.

About

International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

Founded in

2014

EIN

981112260

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

VIENNA VIENNA 1030 AUSTRIA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States

Website

www.iufro.org

Phone

(431)-877-01510

Email address

[email protected]

International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
About

IUFRO, established in 1892, is a global network connecting forest scientists. A non-profit and non-governmental entity, it promotes worldwide collaboration in forest research through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and various events. It unites researchers and organizations dedicated to forests and forest products.

Mission

IUFRO's mission is to advance research excellence and knowledge sharing, and to foster the development of science-based solutions to forest-related challenges for the benefit of forests and people worldwide.

Sign up – it’s free forever!