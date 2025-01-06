International Union Of Forest Research Organizations

About

IUFRO, established in 1892, is a global network connecting forest scientists. A non-profit and non-governmental entity, it promotes worldwide collaboration in forest research through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and various events. It unites researchers and organizations dedicated to forests and forest products.

Mission

IUFRO's mission is to advance research excellence and knowledge sharing, and to foster the development of science-based solutions to forest-related challenges for the benefit of forests and people worldwide.