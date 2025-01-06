International Union Of Forest Research Organizations
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
AI for Forest Science
Exploring the use of artificial intelligence in forest science research and applications.
Health, Safety and Social Dimensions of Forest Restoration Operations
Focusing on the well-being of workers and communities involved in forest restoration.
Forest Living Labs for Sustainable Climate Adaptation (FORLIVS)
Using living labs to develop and implement climate adaptation strategies for forests.
Scaling-Up Science-based Forest Sector Innovation
Promoting the adoption of scientific innovations in the forest sector.
Founded in
2014
EIN
981112260
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
VIENNA VIENNA 1030 AUSTRIA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.iufro.org
Phone
(431)-877-01510
Email address
About
IUFRO, established in 1892, is a global network connecting forest scientists. A non-profit and non-governmental entity, it promotes worldwide collaboration in forest research through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and various events. It unites researchers and organizations dedicated to forests and forest products.
Mission
IUFRO's mission is to advance research excellence and knowledge sharing, and to foster the development of science-based solutions to forest-related challenges for the benefit of forests and people worldwide.
