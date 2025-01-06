International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
Donate to
International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
Shop to support
International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Apprenticeship Program
Combines classroom instruction and on-the-job learning to develop skilled workers in the finishing trades.
Job Corps Pre-Apprenticeship Program
Offers training across 59 programs in 32 states, providing a pathway to construction careers.
About
International Union Of Painters And Allied Trades
Founded in
1962
EIN
941165073
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
7111 GOVERNORS CIRCLE SACRAMENTO, California 95823-0000 United States
Website
www.dc16iupat.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The INTERNATIONAL UNION OF PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES, founded in 1887, represents 140,000 finishing trades workers across the US and Canada. They empower workers in the construction industry and public sector, ensuring dignity, stability, and security. They fight for better wages and safer job sites through training and collective action.
Mission
The IUPAT's mission is to better the lives of each member by being the strongest, most powerful voice in the industries they represent.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: