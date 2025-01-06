About

The INTERNATIONAL UNION OF PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES, founded in 1887, represents 140,000 finishing trades workers across the US and Canada. They empower workers in the construction industry and public sector, ensuring dignity, stability, and security. They fight for better wages and safer job sites through training and collective action.

Mission

The IUPAT's mission is to better the lives of each member by being the strongest, most powerful voice in the industries they represent.