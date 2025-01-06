Iolani School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Summer Programs
Offers a variety of programs for students from the community to continue their leadership and academic excellence.
After School Programs
Provides swimming, dance, tennis & music programs.
KA'I Programs
Raises life outcomes for under-resourced students from Pālolo Valley through various educational programs.
Founded in
1942
EIN
990073502
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
563 KAMOKU ST HONOLULU, Hawaii 96826-5245 United States
Website
www.iolani.org
Phone
(808)-949-5355
Iolani School, founded in 1863 in Honolulu, HI, is a culturally diverse, co-educational, college-preparatory school for grades K-12. Rooted in Christian values, its mission is to develop liberally educated, well-rounded individuals. Originally a mission school for young men, it now serves over 2,000 students, offering academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs. Iolani also has KA'I programs, which raise life outcomes for under-resourced students from Pālolo Valley.
Mission
Iolani School, founded upon Christian principles, prepares students for higher education and responsible citizenship. The school fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and a spirit of unselfish cooperation.
