About

Iolani School, founded in 1863 in Honolulu, HI, is a culturally diverse, co-educational, college-preparatory school for grades K-12. Rooted in Christian values, its mission is to develop liberally educated, well-rounded individuals. Originally a mission school for young men, it now serves over 2,000 students, offering academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs. Iolani also has KA'I programs, which raise life outcomes for under-resourced students from Pālolo Valley.

Mission

Iolani School, founded upon Christian principles, prepares students for higher education and responsible citizenship. The school fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and a spirit of unselfish cooperation.