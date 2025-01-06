Irish Center Of Southern California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
Organizes the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival in San Diego, celebrating Irish culture and heritage.
Miss Colleen Pageant
Sponsors the annual Miss Colleen Pageant, selecting a young woman of Irish heritage to represent the Irish community.
Irish Outreach Support
Supports Irish Outreach, providing assistance and resources to the Irish community in Southern California.
The Irish Center of Southern California, founded in 1993, promotes Irish culture and supports the local Irish and Irish-American community. It serves as a hub for cultural events and activities.
Mission
The Irish Center of Southern California promotes Irish culture and supports our local Irish and Irish-American community.
What $2,100 could fund instead: