Irmandade Da Festa Do Divino Espirito Santa De Gilroy Calif

About

Irmandade da Festa do Divino Espirito Santa de Gilroy, California, founded in 1992, celebrates and promotes Portuguese cultural and religious heritage through community events and festivities. They organize the Festa do Divino Espirito Santo, a traditional Holy Ghost festival.

Mission

The corporation was formed for charitable, benevolent, and social purposes, to teach and promote the Catholic religion, and for the annual Holy Ghost Festa.