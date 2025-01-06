Irmandade Da Festa Do Divino Espirito Santa De Gilroy Calif
Irmandade Da Festa Do Divino Espirito Santa De Gilroy Calif
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hall Rental
Provides a spacious hall available for rent for various social events and community gatherings.
Holy Ghost Festa
Organizes the annual Holy Ghost Festa, a cultural celebration.
Portuguese Crab Feed
Hosts an annual Portuguese Crab Feed.
About
Irmandade Da Festa Do Divino Espirito Santa De Gilroy Calif
Founded in
1992
EIN
946115399
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 2122 GILROY, California 95021-2122 United States
Website
ifdesgilroy.com
Phone
(140)-884-24389
Email address
About
Irmandade da Festa do Divino Espirito Santa de Gilroy, California, founded in 1992, celebrates and promotes Portuguese cultural and religious heritage through community events and festivities. They organize the Festa do Divino Espirito Santo, a traditional Holy Ghost festival.
Mission
The corporation was formed for charitable, benevolent, and social purposes, to teach and promote the Catholic religion, and for the annual Holy Ghost Festa.
City
State
