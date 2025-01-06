Isw Endowment
Donate to
Isw Endowment
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Isw Endowment
Shop to support
Isw Endowment
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Isw Endowment
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Informed Conflict Analysis
Provides real-time, reliable, independent research and analysis of military affairs to inform global leaders and the public.
About
Isw Endowment
Founded in
2024
EIN
923615655
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
6655 E 34TH ST N WICHITA, Kansas 67226-2532 United States
Website
myisw.org
Phone
(316)-682-5479
Email address
About
Mission
The ISW Endowment aims to promote Islam and support the welfare of present and future Muslims in the greater Wichita area, providing support in all aspects of life according to the Qur'an and Sunnah.
Looking for other organizations in
Kansas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: