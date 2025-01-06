Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pioneer Life Tours
Engage in pioneer activities such as corn-grinding, using a crosscut saw, building a log cabin, and doing laundry. Tour an 1860 house, an 1870 barn, and an 1850 schoolhouse.
Living History Day Camp
A week-long camp for children ages 7-12 to experience pioneer life through crafts, games, songs, dances, hikes, and history lessons.
Teen Camp
A camp for teenagers ages 12-15 to learn about pioneer life.
Kinder Camp
Crafts, songs, chores, games and dances tailored to grades K-2.
Founded in
1986
EIN
930704218
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Historical Preservation Societies
Address
PO BOX 1040 ESTACADA, Oregon 97023-1040 United States
Website
philipfosterfarm.com
Phone
(503)-637-6324
Email address
-
About
The Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society, established in 1986, operates the Philip Foster Farm in Estacada, Oregon. This living history site offers tours and hands-on Pioneer Life Tours, providing a look at early Oregon history and the Oregon Trail experience. The farm served as a welcome rest stop for travelers on the Barlow Road.
Mission
JZH’s mission is to foster local historians as they share this important Oregon Trail story with guests from around the world.
