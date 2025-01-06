powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

 — 
Foster local historians sharing Oregon Trail story.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

100% of your purchase supports 
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Pioneer Life Tours

Engage in pioneer activities such as corn-grinding, using a crosscut saw, building a log cabin, and doing laundry. Tour an 1860 house, an 1870 barn, and an 1850 schoolhouse.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Living History Day Camp

A week-long camp for children ages 7-12 to experience pioneer life through crafts, games, songs, dances, hikes, and history lessons.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Teen Camp

A camp for teenagers ages 12-15 to learn about pioneer life.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Kinder Camp

Crafts, songs, chores, games and dances tailored to grades K-2.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

Founded in

1986

EIN

930704218

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Historical Preservation Societies

Address

PO BOX 1040 ESTACADA, Oregon 97023-1040 United States

Website

philipfosterfarm.com

Phone

(503)-637-6324

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society, established in 1986, operates the Philip Foster Farm in Estacada, Oregon. This living history site offers tours and hands-on Pioneer Life Tours, providing a look at early Oregon history and the Oregon Trail experience. The farm served as a welcome rest stop for travelers on the Barlow Road.

Mission

JZH’s mission is to foster local historians as they share this important Oregon Trail story with guests from around the world.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Jacknife-Zion-Horseheaven Historical Society

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!