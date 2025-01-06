Japanese Womens Society Foundation
Donate to
Japanese Womens Society Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Japanese Womens Society Foundation
Shop to support
Japanese Womens Society Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Japanese Womens Society Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Gerontology Scholarship
Provides scholarships to graduate students in healthcare, social work, or arts and sciences, focusing on gerontology/geriatrics.
Grant Award
Provides grants to organizations that align with the JWSF mission to promote culture.
Community Service
Offers a variety of community service programs to meet the needs of food-insecure residents.
About
Japanese Womens Society Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
990354737
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 3233 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96801-3233 United States
Website
jwsf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Japanese Women's Society Foundation, founded in 1954, is dedicated to promoting Japanese culture, providing education, and offering services to the community. It addresses societal needs through cultural, educational, and gerontology projects. Though founded in 1954, it continues to positively impact the community.
Mission
The Japanese Women's Society Foundation enriches the local community in culture, education, gerontology, and women's issues by responding to society's changing needs.
Looking for other organizations in
Hawaii, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: