The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Humanitarian Work in Bolgatanga, Ghana
Providing humanitarian aid and spreading the Word of God in Bolgatanga, Ghana, focusing on community development and support.
Founded in
2016
EIN
943476110
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
604 TORRIDON LN SIMPSONVILLE, South Carolina 29681-4193 United States
Website
www.jasmundoutreach.com
Phone
Email address
About
Jasmund Outreach, founded in 2016, supports communities in Ghana, West Africa, focusing on kingdom marriages, families, and children. Gary and Siham Jasmund spread the Word of God and provide humanitarian aid in Bolgatanga, Ghana. They previously served on 30 short-term mission trips to 11 countries.
Mission
JASMUND OUTREACH serves Simpsonville, South Carolina, working to uplift and support the local community with care and dedication. Learn more at www.jasmundoutreach.com.
