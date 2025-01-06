About

Jasmund Outreach, founded in 2016, supports communities in Ghana, West Africa, focusing on kingdom marriages, families, and children. Gary and Siham Jasmund spread the Word of God and provide humanitarian aid in Bolgatanga, Ghana. They previously served on 30 short-term mission trips to 11 countries.

Mission

JASMUND OUTREACH serves Simpsonville, South Carolina, working to uplift and support the local community with care and dedication. Learn more at www.jasmundoutreach.com.