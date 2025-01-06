Jester & Pharley Phund
Jester & Pharley Phund
Jester & Pharley Phund
Jester & Pharley Phund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Smiles For Kids With Cancer
Provides educational and emotional support to hospitalized children and tools for healthcare professionals to raise spirits.
Reading Makes A Difference (RMD)
A literacy program for low-income schools providing enrichment manuals and bilingual books.
Reading To Give (RTG)
Students raise funds through a Read-A-Thon to donate books and dolls to hospitalized children.
Jester & Pharley Phund
Founded in
2000
EIN
954785834
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 817 PLS VRDS EST, California 90274-0817 United States
Website
thejester.org
Phone
(310)-544-4733
Email address
-
About
The Jester & Pharley Phund, founded in 2000, helps children with cancer and other serious illnesses. Inspired by "The Jester Has Lost His Jingle," the organization empowers disadvantaged and ill children by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.
Mission
The Jester & Pharley Phund empowers economically disadvantaged and ill children facing serious challenges by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.
What $2,100 could fund instead: