About

The Jester & Pharley Phund, founded in 2000, helps children with cancer and other serious illnesses. Inspired by "The Jester Has Lost His Jingle," the organization empowers disadvantaged and ill children by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.

Mission

The Jester & Pharley Phund empowers economically disadvantaged and ill children facing serious challenges by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.