powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Jester & Pharley Phund

 — 
Empower children through joy, hope, and resilience.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Jester & Pharley Phund

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Jester & Pharley Phund
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Jester & Pharley Phund
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Jester & Pharley Phund
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Jester & Pharley Phund

100% of your purchase supports 
Jester & Pharley Phund
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Jester & Pharley Phund

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Smiles For Kids With Cancer

Provides educational and emotional support to hospitalized children and tools for healthcare professionals to raise spirits.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Reading Makes A Difference (RMD)

A literacy program for low-income schools providing enrichment manuals and bilingual books.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Reading To Give (RTG)

Students raise funds through a Read-A-Thon to donate books and dolls to hospitalized children.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Jester & Pharley Phund

Founded in

2000

EIN

954785834

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Youth Programs

Address

PO BOX 817 PLS VRDS EST, California 90274-0817 United States

Website

thejester.org

Phone

(310)-544-4733

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Jester & Pharley Phund
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Jester & Pharley Phund, founded in 2000, helps children with cancer and other serious illnesses. Inspired by "The Jester Has Lost His Jingle," the organization empowers disadvantaged and ill children by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.

Mission

The Jester & Pharley Phund empowers economically disadvantaged and ill children facing serious challenges by sharing messages of perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Jester & Pharley Phund

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!