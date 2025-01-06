Jesus Embassy Church Of Evangelism
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Love, Healing, and Deliverance
Bringing love, healing, and deliverance to everyone through the completed work of Jesus Christ.
About
Jesus Embassy Church Of Evangelism
Founded in
2023
EIN
920626219
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 272 BLESSING, Texas 77419-0272 United States
Website
www.jecofevangelism.org
Phone
(361)-404-2145
Email address
About
Jesus Embassy Church of Evangelism, founded in 2023, is a Christ-centered community devoted to bringing love, healing, and deliverance through the Holy Spirit. Their vision is to proclaim the Good News, share the Word of God, and bring restoration and prosperity to the community and all nations. They aim to raise a generation to serve God and prepare people for the return of Jesus.
Mission
JESUS EMBASSY CHURCH OF EVANGELISM serves the Blessing, Texas community by spreading faith and encouragement, fostering spiritual growth and connection among local residents.

