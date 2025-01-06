About

Jesus Embassy Church of Evangelism, founded in 2023, is a Christ-centered community devoted to bringing love, healing, and deliverance through the Holy Spirit. Their vision is to proclaim the Good News, share the Word of God, and bring restoration and prosperity to the community and all nations. They aim to raise a generation to serve God and prepare people for the return of Jesus.

Mission

JESUS EMBASSY CHURCH OF EVANGELISM serves the Blessing, Texas community by spreading faith and encouragement, fostering spiritual growth and connection among local residents.