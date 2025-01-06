Jesus Gospel Park Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Gospel Story Walkthrough
An educational park where visitors can walk through and learn the story of Jesus Christ.
Founded in 2023
2023
EIN
931741799
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2968 LINVILLE RD WICHITA FALLS, Texas 76305-2334 United States
Website
jesusgospelpark.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Jesus Gospel Park Foundation, founded in 2023 in Wichita Falls, TX, is a Christian retreat promoting and educating in Christian beliefs. It aims to provide an opportunity to listen to the call of the Holy Spirit. It is part of the Chisholm Trail.
Mission
Jesus Gospel Park Foundation serves the Wichita Falls community by fostering faith-centered initiatives and creating a welcoming space for spiritual growth and connection.
