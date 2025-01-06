About

JobTrain, est. 1965, empowers Bay Area residents by providing vocational training, academic support, and essential skills development. Focused on helping individuals overcome unemployment and poverty, JobTrain connects students with employers and life resources, fostering self-sufficiency and career success. Over 190,000 individuals have benefited from their programs.

Mission

JobTrain improves lives through assessment, attitude and job skills training, and high potential career placement. They help those most in need succeed and reclaim their lives from poverty and unemployment in Silicon Valley.