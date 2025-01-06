Jobtrain
Jobtrain
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Carpentry Training
Provides training in carpentry skills for construction.
Building Maintenance/HVAC Training
Training for building maintenance and HVAC systems.
Property Management Training
Prepares individuals for careers in property management.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training
Provides training and prepares students for the California CNA state exam.
About
Jobtrain
Founded in
1965
EIN
941712371
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
9.1.1. Job Training Programs
Address
1200 OBRIEN DR MENLO PARK, California 94025-1413 United States
Website
www.jobtrainworks.org
Phone
(650)-330-6429
Email address
About
JobTrain, est. 1965, empowers Bay Area residents by providing vocational training, academic support, and essential skills development. Focused on helping individuals overcome unemployment and poverty, JobTrain connects students with employers and life resources, fostering self-sufficiency and career success. Over 190,000 individuals have benefited from their programs.
Mission
JobTrain improves lives through assessment, attitude and job skills training, and high potential career placement. They help those most in need succeed and reclaim their lives from poverty and unemployment in Silicon Valley.
