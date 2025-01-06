powered by 
Jobtrain

 — 
Improve lives through job skills training.
Events of 

Jobtrain

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Jobtrain
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Jobtrain
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Jobtrain
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Jobtrain

100% of your purchase supports 
Jobtrain
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Jobtrain

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Carpentry Training

Provides training in carpentry skills for construction.

Building Maintenance/HVAC Training

Training for building maintenance and HVAC systems.

Property Management Training

Prepares individuals for careers in property management.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training

Provides training and prepares students for the California CNA state exam.

About

Jobtrain

Founded in

1965

EIN

941712371

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

9.1.1. Job Training Programs

Address

1200 OBRIEN DR MENLO PARK, California 94025-1413 United States

Website

www.jobtrainworks.org

Phone

(650)-330-6429

Email address

[email protected]

Jobtrain
About

JobTrain, est. 1965, empowers Bay Area residents by providing vocational training, academic support, and essential skills development. Focused on helping individuals overcome unemployment and poverty, JobTrain connects students with employers and life resources, fostering self-sufficiency and career success. Over 190,000 individuals have benefited from their programs.

Mission

JobTrain improves lives through assessment, attitude and job skills training, and high potential career placement. They help those most in need succeed and reclaim their lives from poverty and unemployment in Silicon Valley.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
