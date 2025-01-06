powered by 
Support 

John Cabot University

 — 
Empower students in Rome, Italy.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
Events of 

John Cabot University

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
John Cabot University
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
John Cabot University
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
John Cabot University
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

John Cabot University

100% of your purchase supports 
John Cabot University
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
John Cabot University

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bachelor of Arts Degree Programs

Offers majors in Art History, Business Administration, Classical Studies, Communications, Economics and Finance, English Literature, History, Humanistic Studies, International Affairs, International Business, Italian Studies, Marketing, Political Science, and Psychological Science.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Master of Arts in Art History

A graduate program based in Rome focused on cultivating professional mastery in art history.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Master of Arts in International Affairs

A graduate program providing training and skills for careers in international affairs.

About

John Cabot University

Founded in

1998

EIN

980072997

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Universities And Colleges

Address

ROME 00165 ITALY, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States

Website

www.johncabot.edu

Phone

(390)-668-19121

Email address

-

Socials
John Cabot University
About

John Cabot University, founded in 1972, is an American liberal arts university located in Rome, Italy. It offers undergraduate and graduate programs to students from over 75 countries, providing an international education rooted in the American tradition. JCU aims to inspire students to grow academically and personally within Rome's rich history.

Mission

John Cabot University offers educational opportunities in Rome, fostering academic growth and cultural exchange for students from Italy and beyond.

John Cabot University

