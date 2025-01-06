John F Kennedy Band Boosters
John F Kennedy Band Boosters
John F Kennedy Band Boosters
John F Kennedy Band Boosters
John F Kennedy Band Boosters
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Music Boosters Program
Dedicated to improving JFK's music department, it funds band, choir, and general music programs. The program supports student trips, instrument upkeep, and behind-the-scenes operations.
About
John F Kennedy Band Boosters
Founded in
1983
EIN
953782449
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.1.3. Music Nonprofits
Address
8281 WALKER ST LA PALMA, California 90623-2123 United States
Website
kennedyband.org
Phone
8281
Email address
-
About
The John F Kennedy Band Boosters, also known as the Shamrock Regiment, supports the John F. Kennedy High School band program in La Palma, CA, since 1983. They provide resources and support for the band's activities and performances.
Mission
JOHN F KENNEDY BAND BOOSTERS uplifts the music community by supporting student musicians in La Palma, California, fostering growth and school spirit through music.
