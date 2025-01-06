Jordan & Kyra Memorial Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pediatric Cancer Research and Family Support
Provides resources for pediatric cancer research and supports families of children with cancer.
Founded in
2001
EIN
954806879
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
4025-A BROMMER STREET SANTA CRUZ, California 95062-0000 United States
Website
jordanandkyra.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Jordan & Kyra Memorial Foundation, based in Santa Cruz, CA, supports pediatric cancer research and families affected by the disease. Founded in memory of Jordan Stuart and Kyra Pillsbury, the foundation raises funds for organizations like Jacob's Heart and Family House. They are known for their annual golf tournament.
Mission
The Jordan & Kyra Memorial Foundation supports pediatric cancer research and assists families of children with cancer.
What $2,100 could fund instead: