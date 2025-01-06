Joy Christian Center Church
Joy Christian Center Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kids Ministry
Helping children grow in grace through various programs and activities.
Student Ministry
Teaching students to reach their world, providing guidance and support.
Men's and Women's Events & Gatherings
Opportunities for adults to connect, grow in relationship, and strengthen their faith.
Adult Groups
Small groups offering fellowship, Bible study, and support for adults in various stages of life.
About
Joy Christian Center Church
Founded in
1983
EIN
953837575
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
770 N GLENDORA AVE GLENDORA, California 91741-2078 United States
Website
joychristiancenter.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Joy Christian Center, founded in 1983 in Glendora, CA, is a church-family that aims to Love deeply, Grow intentionally, Serve selflessly, and Go passionately into their communities.
Mission
Joy Christian Center is a church-family that aims to love deeply, grow intentionally, serve selflessly, and go passionately into our communities.
