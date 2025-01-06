Justice For Survivors
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Consumer Rights Initiative
Focuses on enhancing consumer rights for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Access to Justice Project
Aims to improve survivors' access to legal resources and the justice system.
Mapping & Advancing Equity Project
Works to map and advance equity for survivors through research and policy initiatives.
Survivor Economic Equity Data Dashboard
Provides data and resources to promote economic equity for survivors.
Justice For Survivors
Founded in
2023
EIN
933516825
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Support Services
Address
1415 SHARON ST JANESVILLE, Wisconsin 53545-4930 United States
Website
jfswi.com
Phone
(262)-548-7071
Email address
Justice For Survivors Inc, founded in 2023 in Janesville, WI, supports survivors of abuse and educates the public and professionals on protecting adults and children. They advocate for victims in Wisconsin.
Mission
The Sexual Assault Recovery Program (SARP) provides fair, sensitive, and competent services to all survivors and their support systems through medical, legal, and emotional advocacy.
