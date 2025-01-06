K Music Academy
Donate to
K Music Academy
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
K Music Academy
Shop to support
K Music Academy
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
K Music Academy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Piano Lessons
Offering piano lessons in various styles, from classical to popular music, focusing on fundamentals and ear training.
Voice Lessons
Providing private voice lessons primarily focused on popular music and musical theatre songs.
Drum Lessons
Offering drum lessons.
Guitar Lessons
Providing guitar lessons in rock, blues, metal, country, and classical styles.
About
K Music Academy
Founded in
2023
EIN
933533765
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
920 E WASHINGTON BLVD PASADENA, California 91104-2436 United States
Website
www.kmusicacademypasadena.com
Phone
(626)-765-6162
Email address
About
K Music Academy in Pasadena brings high standards of Russian/American music education. Serving Pasadena, San Marino, San Gabriel, Altadena, Arcadia, and Monrovia, they offer a place where students love learning music. They offer lessons in Burbank as well.
Mission
K Music Academy nurtures a love of music in Pasadena, offering a welcoming space for aspiring musicians to learn and grow. Discover more at www.kmusicacademypasadena.com.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: