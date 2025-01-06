About

K Music Academy in Pasadena brings high standards of Russian/American music education. Serving Pasadena, San Marino, San Gabriel, Altadena, Arcadia, and Monrovia, they offer a place where students love learning music. They offer lessons in Burbank as well.

Mission

K Music Academy nurtures a love of music in Pasadena, offering a welcoming space for aspiring musicians to learn and grow. Discover more at www.kmusicacademypasadena.com.