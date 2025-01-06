Kahului Union Church
Kahului Union Church
Kahului Union Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Weekly worship services focused on loving God and His people.
Sunday School
Sunday School programs for children, teens, and adults.
Preschool
Fostering Christian beliefs, values, and attitudes in preschool children and their families.
Kahului Union Church
1952
990078504
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based Churches
101 W KAMEHAMEHA AVE KAHULUI, Hawaii 96732-2200 United States
kahuluiunion.org
(808)-871-4422
Kahului Union Church, established in 1952 in Kahului, Hawaii, is dedicated to making passionate followers of Jesus Christ. As a cooperating member of the Southern Baptist Convention and the Hawaii Pacific Baptist Convention, the church offers Sunday services and is committed to serving the local community.
Mission
We exist to love God and His people by making and multiplying passionate followers of Jesus.
