Donate to






Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Keiki Ministry
Weekly children's programs that help kids discover God and His Word.
Youth Ministry
Programs designed for young people to connect, grow in faith, and serve others.
Founded in
1971
EIN
990118942
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1117 KOKO HEAD AVE HONOLULU, Hawaii 96816-3709 United States
Website
www.kaimukichristian.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Kaimuki Christian Church, founded in 1971 in Honolulu, is a non-denominational church of the Restoration Movement. They teach living and loving like Jesus through biblical principles and community outreach. The church also runs Kaimuki Christian School, educating children to their God-intended potential.
Mission
Our mission is to glorify God by making disciples who love God passionately and their neighbor as themselves.
