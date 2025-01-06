Kapaa High School Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Student Grants
Grants awarded to graduating seniors demonstrating meaningful participation in volunteer and community service.
Outstanding Educator Award
Recognizes staff and faculty members who have exceeded expectations.
Na Kamali'i O Kaua'i
A program for at-risk teens providing them with a sense of purpose, meaning, and peace.
Project Graduation
An organized graduation celebration for graduating seniors.
About
Kapaa High School Foundation
Founded in
1995
EIN
990319395
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
4-1300 KUHIO HWY KAPAA, Hawaii 96746-1656 United States
Website
kapaahighschoolfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Kapaa High School Foundation, founded in 1995, enhances learning by providing financial support to students and school programs, fostering excellence in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities. They advance education by offering donations and scholarships.
Mission
The Kapaa High School Foundation enhances learning opportunities by providing financial support to students and school programs that foster excellence.
