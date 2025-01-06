Karuna Care Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Compassionate Care Chaplaincy Training
An introductory Lay Chaplain training program for spiritual practitioners of Sanatana Dharma, teaching heart-connecting relationships for caring communities.
Founded in
2023
EIN
932617674
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
530 W UNIVERSITY AVE STE 113 GAINESVILLE, Florida 32601-5287 United States
Website
karunacare.iskcon.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Karuna Care Association, founded in 2023, equips students with tools for emotional support and spiritual care. Endorsed by ISKCON, they provide pastoral care education for Hindu Sanatana Dharma practitioners, fostering compassionate listening and emotional awareness.
Mission
Karuna Care Association equips students with the basic tools they need to offer persons in crisis competent, well-informed emotional support and spiritual care.
