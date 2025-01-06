About

Kauai Island Ministries, founded in 2000, is an interdenominational ministry in Lihue, HI, dedicated to reuniting churches and people on the island of Kauai and supporting the Body of Christ. They are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization driven by volunteers dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission.

Mission

Kaua`i Island Ministries is an interdenominational ministry, networking diverse Christian churches, organizations and people within multi-cultural communities.