Kauai Island Ministries
Donate to
Kauai Island Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Kauai Island Ministries
Shop to support
Kauai Island Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Kauai Island Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kauai Prayer Luncheon
An annual community gathering offering thanksgiving and praise, interceding for leaders, businesses, churches, the nation, and families.
About
Kauai Island Ministries
Founded in
2000
EIN
990343600
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
3184 UNAHE ST LIHUE, Hawaii 96766-1272 United States
Website
www.kimonline.org
Phone
(246)-077-46522237
Email address
-
About
Kauai Island Ministries, founded in 2000, is an interdenominational ministry in Lihue, HI, dedicated to reuniting churches and people on the island of Kauai and supporting the Body of Christ. They are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization driven by volunteers dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission.
Mission
Kaua`i Island Ministries is an interdenominational ministry, networking diverse Christian churches, organizations and people within multi-cultural communities.
Looking for other organizations in
Hawaii, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: