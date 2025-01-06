Keizer Community Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Worship Service
A weekly service at 11:00 AM with nursery for ages 0-2 and Children’s Church for ages 3 through 5th grade.
Youth Group
A Wednesday evening youth group at 6:30 PM.
AWANA Clubs
A Wednesday evening program at 6:30 PM from September to May.
Adult Bible Study
A Wednesday evening bible study at 7:00 PM.
Founded in
1964
EIN
936034718
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 21854 KEIZER, Oregon 97307-1854 United States
Website
www.keizercommunitychurch.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Keizer Community Church, founded in 1964, is a Christ-centered, Bible-teaching church located in Keizer, Oregon. Affiliated with IFCA, they aim to help people of all backgrounds experience Christ's love through worship and discipleship.
Mission
Keizer Community Church brings people together in Keizer, Oregon, fostering connection and faith through welcoming community activities and spiritual support.
