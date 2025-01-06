Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
Donate to
Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
Shop to support
Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
About
Keller United Methodist Church Endowment
Founded in
2024
EIN
923660231
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1025 JOHNSON RD KELLER, Texas 76248-4145 United States
Website
kellerumc.org
Phone
(817)-431-1332
Email address
About
The Keller UMC Endowment provides members and friends an opportunity to make charitable gifts to Keller United Methodist Church. The church's vision is “Hearts Turning to God and Neighbor.”
Mission
Keller United Methodist Church is a welcoming Christian community dedicated to local and global mission and ministry.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: