powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Keypoint Credit Union

 — 
Empower financial growth in San Jose.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Keypoint Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Keypoint Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Keypoint Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Keypoint Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Keypoint Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Keypoint Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Keypoint Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Financial Education Resources

Provides free resources like webinars, articles, calculators, and a glossary to help members make smart financial decisions.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Scholarships

Offers college scholarships to eligible KeyPoint Credit Union members attending a college or university.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Keypoint Credit Union

Founded in

1961

EIN

942600376

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

2150 TRADE ZONE BLVD STE 200 SAN JOSE, California 95131-1730 United States

Website

kpcu.com

Phone

(888)-255-3637

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Keypoint Credit Union
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

KeyPoint Credit Union, originally founded in 1979 as the American Electronics Association (AEA) Credit Union, serves members throughout all stages of life. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, KeyPoint is dedicated to helping members thrive financially and actively invests in the communities they serve. They foster financial literacy, volunteer to help those in need, and contribute to charitable organizations in the Bay Area and beyond.

Mission

KEYPOINT CREDIT UNION serves the San Jose community by providing accessible financial services, helping members achieve financial well-being and build a secure future together.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Keypoint Credit Union

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!