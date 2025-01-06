About

KeyPoint Credit Union, originally founded in 1979 as the American Electronics Association (AEA) Credit Union, serves members throughout all stages of life. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, KeyPoint is dedicated to helping members thrive financially and actively invests in the communities they serve. They foster financial literacy, volunteer to help those in need, and contribute to charitable organizations in the Bay Area and beyond.

Mission

KEYPOINT CREDIT UNION serves the San Jose community by providing accessible financial services, helping members achieve financial well-being and build a secure future together.