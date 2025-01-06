Keypoint Credit Union
Keypoint Credit Union



Keypoint Credit Union
Keypoint Credit Union
Keypoint Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Education Resources
Provides free resources like webinars, articles, calculators, and a glossary to help members make smart financial decisions.
Scholarships
Offers college scholarships to eligible KeyPoint Credit Union members attending a college or university.
Keypoint Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
942600376
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2150 TRADE ZONE BLVD STE 200 SAN JOSE, California 95131-1730 United States
Website
kpcu.com
Phone
(888)-255-3637
Email address
-
About
KeyPoint Credit Union, originally founded in 1979 as the American Electronics Association (AEA) Credit Union, serves members throughout all stages of life. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, KeyPoint is dedicated to helping members thrive financially and actively invests in the communities they serve. They foster financial literacy, volunteer to help those in need, and contribute to charitable organizations in the Bay Area and beyond.
Mission
KEYPOINT CREDIT UNION serves the San Jose community by providing accessible financial services, helping members achieve financial well-being and build a secure future together.
