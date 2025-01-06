Keys Family Day School
Donate to
Keys Family Day School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Keys Family Day School
Shop to support
Keys Family Day School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Keys Family Day School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Lower School Program
Provides a comprehensive and balanced education for children, integrating core subjects with hands-on activities and play-based learning.
Middle School Program
Guides students to be confident and take pride in their individuality while fostering academic excellence and personal growth.
Enrichment Programs
Student-led clubs and activities supported by faculty, offering flexibility for students to explore and engage in activities that inspire them.
Advisory Program
Supports students through a journey of self-discovery, integrating essential questions with the Self Science curriculum.
About
Keys Family Day School
Founded in
1974
EIN
942240127
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2890 MIDDLEFIELD RD PALO ALTO, California 94306-2521 United States
Website
www.keysschool.org
Phone
(650)-328-17112
Email address
-
About
Keys School, founded in 1973, challenges students to develop intellect and spirit, advocate for themselves and others, and honor curiosity in a hurried world. For over 50 years, they've blended academic excellence with nurturing the whole child through Lower and Middle School programs.
Mission
Keys School challenges students to develop a keen intellect and a generous spirit, to advocate for themselves and others, and to honor curiosity and reflection in an increasingly hurried world.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: