About

Kiku Gardens Inc, est. 1979 in Chula Vista, CA, offers home care and meal services for seniors. It aims to meet the physical, social, and psychological needs of seniors, especially those with health conditions, promoting their well-being. Kiku Gardens also supports the Nikkei community.

Mission

Kiku is a non-profit organization created to support the Nikkei community in San Diego, California and the surrounding areas.