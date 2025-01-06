Kiku Gardens
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kiku Bento Program
Provides nutritious Japanese homestyle meals to seniors and the homebound, fostering community and support.
Club Kiku
A monthly gathering designed exclusively for seniors, offering a respite and social connection within the San Diego Japanese American community.
About
Kiku Gardens
Founded in
1979
EIN
953368020
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living
Address
1260 3RD AVENUE CHULA VISTA, California 91911-3238 United States
Website
kiku.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Kiku Gardens Inc, est. 1979 in Chula Vista, CA, offers home care and meal services for seniors. It aims to meet the physical, social, and psychological needs of seniors, especially those with health conditions, promoting their well-being. Kiku Gardens also supports the Nikkei community.
Mission
Kiku is a non-profit organization created to support the Nikkei community in San Diego, California and the surrounding areas.
